Blind Spots in the NDX Boom: When Market Concentration Meets Attention Deficit

Attention Capture

A friend recently shared an (ironically) lengthy written piece from The Atlantic entitled "The End of Reading Is Here.”

The author, Rose Horowitch, argues that America has moved toward a “postliterate” society. The populace can read but is increasingly disinclined. The presumed culprits are smartphones and social media. Jonathan Haidt has carved out similar positions in “The Anxious Generation.”

The expectation is that generative AI will supercharge the ongoing shift. Horowitch contends that America is moving back toward oral and visual traditions. Big picture, the belief is that this transformation could destabilize the foundations of an informed self-government.

The average attention span is shrinking and the implications are uncertain. We’re much more likely to watch a 3-minute, AI-generated, video synopsis of War and Peace than reading Tolstoy’s six-hundred-thousand-word epic.

Human attention becomes the scarce commodity. As Nobel winner, Herber Simon, put it, “a wealth of information creates a poverty of attention.”

All Eye on Semis

These trends are playing out across the cultural landscape and in capital markets. Semiconductors are a requisite tool to facilitate the expanding digital demand. More specifically, investors have focused on Dynamic-Random-Access Memory (DRAM).

Source: Bloomberg

DRAM stocks have been the best performers on stock markets globally in 2026. Last week, the subsector leader in market cap terms, SK Hynix, raised roughly $30 billion with an American Depository Receipt (ADR) listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. SKHY options began trading on July 14 with ~220k in first day volume.

Broadly, the attention on the semis is reflected in the soaring stock prices and options activity. Michael Cembalest and his team at JPM Asset Management illustrated it well in the most recent Eye on the Market.

Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Citadel Securities

The PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) rally has pushed the measure to ~175% of its 200-day morning average for the first time in more than two decades. On the derivatives side of the ledger, the activity (premium terms) in semiconductor names exploded in the month of June and continues apace in July.

The semiconductor tailwinds have pushed their respective weights within broad-based indexes to all-time highs. At present, NVDIA, Micron, and AMD are now #1, #3, and #6 respectively in Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®) weight (as of mid-July).

Added Leverage

If you aren’t already convinced that semis remain the epicenter of attention, consider the assets pouring into levered tech (brown bars) and the impact of their systematic daily rebalancing (line chart on right).

Source: Bloomberg, Citadel Securities, and Morgan Stanley

Both levered long and inverse ETFs are implicitly “short gamma” products. The exposure must be reset daily (like short gamma hedging), and they always act as an accelerant from a directional standpoint. In other words, they must add exposure (buy) when the market (semis/tech) moves higher, and they must reduce exposure (sell) when the reference index (or security) moves lower.

The Cost of Wrong

NDX® and the SOX Index remain highly correlated. The weakest YTD correlation was ~0.75 (SaSS swoon) and in recent weeks, that measure has been consistently north of ~0.91. For the most part, if the semis are advancing, so, too, is NDX® and vice versa.

Source: Bloomberg

The historically elevated concentration of exposure to semis across broad-based indexes and the tendency for semis to move with significant velocity combined with massive inflows and a borderline myopic market focus on the subsector could expose blind spots.

I’m not a fundamental analyst and the supply demand imbalance for memory/compute appears to be persistent. That could create conditions for further upside. However, I’m reminded of Morgan Housel’s pithy take on the omnipresent topic of risk.

“Risk is what’s left over after you think you’ve thought of everything.”

That unconsidered risk can strike quickly and typically drives market correlation higher. Realized and implied correlation metrics have fallen to historic lows. The dynamic has played out globally which arguably compounds the potential macro risk.

Attention…to Blind Spots

That brings us to our final point – with a take from well outside the realm of investments – David Foster Wallace.

In his Kenyon College commencement address, “This is Water,” Wallace argued that the most important kind of education is learning how to think and pay attention.

“You have to make the conscious effort to choose what you pay attention to and how you construct meaning from your observation and experience.”

He continues to opine…

” because, if you cannot exercise this kind of choice in adult life you will be totally hosed. But if you’ve really learned how to think, how to pay attention, then you will know you have other options.”

I agree generally and, in the case of capital markets, I agree very specifically.

You have options!

If/when correlations increase, the tendency is for index volatility levels to increase more quickly than single stock volatility. Given the current backdrop, where NDX realized and implied vols are “normal” and volatility in the semis remain high, the backdrop may provide opportunities for tactical NDX exposure.

In mid-July, NDX 1-month implied correlations (IC) declined to the lowest levels in more than a decade. The average IC level on a 15-year lookback is 37.1%. The highest level occurred in late March of 2020 (pandemic fear) when implied correlation readings touched ~88%. The current implied correlation reading is closer to 13%.

In life as in markets, it matters what you pay attention to (and for how long). We always have choices, and there’s so much competing for our attention. Perhaps NDX options exposure allows you to focus some of your attention elsewhere.

Keep coming back (if 1,000-word options-and pop culture missives are your thing).