$BLGO Earnings Results: $BLGO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$BLGO ($BLGO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.00 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $3,660,000, missing estimates of $5,186,700 by $-1,526,700.

$BLGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $BLGO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

STRATEGIC INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, INC. /IL added 40 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7

FIRST AMERICAN TRUST, FSB added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

