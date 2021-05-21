BLFS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Biolife Solutions Inc (Symbol: BLFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.36, changing hands as high as $33.87 per share. Biolife Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLFS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.43 per share, with $47.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.44.

