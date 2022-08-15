BLFS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Biolife Solutions Inc (Symbol: BLFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.51, changing hands as high as $26.13 per share. Biolife Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLFS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.40 per share, with $60.669 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.01.

