Blended Finance Can Help Tackle the Threat to Achieving Net Zero in Emerging Markets

Simon Cooper is CEO, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking and CEO, Europe & Americas, at Standard Chartered

As we face the confluence of rising rates, high inflation, climate change, geopolitical tensions, food and energy shortages and the ongoing pandemic, sustainable development is at risk of tumbling down the priority list. This is especially true in – although not unique to – emerging markets, which are dealing with some of the most pressing short-term challenges.

Governments are under pressure to channel their resources elsewhere and fuel shortages are pushing many countries in the opposite direction from the net zero direction of travel.

So how can we mobilize trillions of private sector global investment dollars that could help tackle funding gaps in critical areas from energy transition to healthcare and infrastructure in emerging markets?

Those nations already faced an acute challenge in raising the money needed to transition, with a combined funding gap of $95 trillion, according to research we conducted in the last year.

Many countries could now fall behind on, or postpone, their sustainability and net-zero commitments due to lack of fiscal capacity. This is especially significant in emerging markets because sustainable finance can have a disproportionately large impact there: investment in a solar plant in India can have seven times more impact on reducing carbon emissions than the same sized plant in a Western European market, for example.

That’s why, although challenging, it’s crucial to channel private capital to developing markets. Currently only 10% of the almost USD3 trillion of capital required annually between now and 2030 to deliver net zero is flowing to Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

This trend is not being helped by rising interest rates, which make developed market assets more attractive. On top of this, the risk tolerance of global investors doesn’t always align with the risk profiles of the projects they’re being asked to invest in. And that is where the public-private partnership, which combines capital from public sources to increase private-sector investment and reduce the risk for the private sector, can be a valuable tool.

Multilaterals bring comfort in the form of financing and shared risk, while banks bring experience of structuring complex financing, as well as lending capacity. If they can both bring local knowledge and history on the ground, even better.

We are increasingly working with public sector entities to catalyze finance for sustainable energy projects in our network markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

This ‘blended finance’ includes helping fund Vietnam’s Phu Yen solar power plant project, which is expected to help reduce 123,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions annually. The financing comprised of direct financing by the Asian Development Bank and a green loan (certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative) that we jointly provided with a group of peers.

The deal set a precedent for the funding of renewable energy project in the region that can be repeated for project that may have struggled to attract capital under more traditional financing structures.

We must also remember that many markets bearing the brunt of the climate crisis are at different levels of development. So, while much of the sustainability journey has been informed by a relatively homogenous European Union regulatory landscape, it can be less applicable in countries where coal is very much the main source of energy, or electrification is nascent. This is another reason why public-private partnerships, with specialized country and regional partners, can be impactful – they can help balance growth ambitions with sustainable development.

Enhancing the transparency of sustainable investment projects, which investors often think is lacking, is paramount. We need to ensure investors get the data and measurement frameworks that give a better understanding of the performance of sustainable-linked investments.

Governments can play their part, looking at tax and regulatory environments that encourage private investment, and they can partner with the private sector on common standards and definitions to stimulate market growth by promoting transparency and building confidence in sustainable finance.

Financing net zero, along with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, is by necessity a multi-decade, multi-trillion-dollar challenge. There is a huge opportunity for public-private partnerships to make an impact, if supported by the requisite evolution of regulations that are interoperable across borders.

Blended finance can be a win-win for private investors and the communities in which they invest, assuming the right risk/return profile, sustainability criteria and data transparency. If we can hold on to that priority during the current headwinds, building out the blended finance sector will help ensure that capital finds its way to the countries most at risk from climate change.

Simon Cooper is CEO, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking and CEO, Europe & Americas, at Standard Chartered. Based in Singapore, he is a member of the Group Management Team and Chair of the Group Diversity & Inclusion Council.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.