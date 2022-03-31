Blend Some Defense Into Your Portfolio With These 3 Proven Stocks

With interest rates rising to cool down an overheated economy and geopolitical issues disrupting many facets of the world, the market’s outlook appears a little hazy.

Investors are closely watching for Treasury yield curve inversions and keeping close tabs on the Fed’s recent hawkish nature. Many have noted the unique current economic environment and believe that relying on historical data from previous yield curve inversions and interest rate hikes is futile.

Nonetheless, it’s beneficial to pivot to stocks that provide a higher level of defense during an economic recession if it were to happen. I’ve selected three stocks that provide precisely that, with one large-cap company that provides tech exposure. Let’s look at these three companies and analyze some key metrics.

Tyson Foods, Inc

Tyson Foods, Inc TSN, currently residing in the Consumer Staples Sector, is the world’s largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork. With the persistent demand for their products, companies within this sector generate consistent, reliable revenues, even in recessionary periods.

Overall, the company’s top line has consistently climbed throughout the years and grew nearly 9% from 2020 to 2021. The three primary sources of revenue – chicken, beef, and pork – saw sizable revenue growth as well during this time frame, increasing by 4%, 14%, and 22%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s balance sheet shows that its total liabilities decreased by 3% and total assets increased by roughly 5.4% from 2020 to 2021. Shareholders’ equity increased by 16%, and long-term debt was slashed by 23%. Additionally, as of December 31st 2021, the company has a current ratio of 1.68 with a P/B ratio of 1.73.

Over the last 60 days, analysts have been rapidly revising their EPS estimates upward for the current and next year. The current year’s EPS estimate has soared 21% to $8.74 per share, and next year’s EPS estimate has increased by nearly 6% to $7.87 per share. Notably, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate of $1.91 for the next quarter’s earnings reflects a 42% year-over-year growth from the previous year’s quarter.

Tyson exceeded earnings expectations by a considerable 51% in its latest quarter and overall, has an average EPS surprise of 32% over its last four earnings reports. The king of protein has been around for a long time, and with a strong balance sheet and strong earnings outlook, I believe that TSN would be a great portfolio addition during times of economic weakness. TSN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with an overall VGM Score of an A.

Tyson Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote

Walmart

Walmart WMT, considered one of the most popular retailers globally, is a big box known for its discounts and extensive product selection. During times of economic stress, discount retailers can see sales rise when consumers look for ways to reduce spending and keep a few extra bucks in their pockets.

Walmart increased revenue by nearly 2.5% from 2021 to 2022, and since 2018, the top line has expanded by 15%. Two vital streams of income, net sales in the U.S and net sales from Sam’s Club, both saw impressive increases from 2021 to 2022, climbing 6% and 15%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Taking a magnified view of the balance sheet, Walmart reduced its total liabilities by a considerable 7.3% from 2021 to 2022 and increased total shareholders’ equity by 5%. Long-term debt was slashed by 13%, and accounts receivables jumped by 27%. Additionally, book value per share increased by 2.2%, and the company’s current ratio of 0.93 reflects a marginal 0.4% decrease from FY21.

Upwards analyst estimate revisions over the last 60 days have pushed the current year’s EPS estimate up by a slight 0.6% to $6.77 per share, and next year’s EPS estimate has increased 0.8% up to $7.30 per share. The current year’s EPS estimate reflects year-over-year growth of nearly 3%, with overall sales expected to grow by almost 5%.

Walmart beat earnings estimates by a positive 2% in its latest quarter and has an average EPS surprise of nearly 15% over its last four. The colossal retailer has a strong balance sheet, can generate significant sales, and has remained at the forefront of the retail industry for as long as I can remember. The company sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM Score of an A.

Walmart Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Walmart Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Walmart Inc. Quote

Intel Corporation

Intel INTC is the world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets. Tech names generally provide lower defense levels during economic weakness, but I believe Intel has the strength to do the opposite.

Intel’s top line saw a 1.5% increase from 2020 to 2021, and since 2018, revenue has increased nearly 12%. Net revenue from its IoT line of business grew by a considerable 80% from 2020 to 2021, and its client computing line of business grew by a slight 1.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The computer giant cut its long-term debt by 1.1% and increased its total assets by 10% from 2020 to 2021. Accounts receivable and shareholders’ equity saw considerable jumps, increasing by 40% and 10%, respectively. Additionally, current assets of the company shot up nearly 23%.

Current-year EPS estimates have decreased by a slight 0.8% over the last 60 days, but next year’s consensus earnings estimate has inched up 0.9% to $3.71 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings reflects a 4% year-over-year growth, and the sales estimate represents a 6.3% increase in its top line.

Intel beat out earnings estimates by an impressive 21% in its latest quarter and has a four-quarter trailing average EPS surprise close to 30%. With long-term debt decreasing and assets increasing, substantial growth numbers within shareholders’ equity and accounts receivables, I believe that Intel can stand its ground and reward investors during times of economic uncertainty. Intel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM Score of a B.

Intel Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intel Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intel Corporation Quote

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.