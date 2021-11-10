Blend Labs, Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Blend Labs, Inc (..):

-Earnings: -$76.93 million in Q3 vs. -$15.21 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.38 in Q3 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. -Revenue: $89.57 million in Q3 vs. $27.88 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $229 - $239 Mln

