Blend Labs, Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

Earnings: -$478.38 million in Q2 vs. $0.00 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.06 in Q2 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Blend Labs, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$45.09 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.19 per share Revenue: $65.54 million in Q2 vs. $32.06 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $230 - $250 Mln

