Blend Labs CEO Nima Ghamsari on Fintech, AI, Blockchain, and the Metaverse

I recently provided deep-dive analysis on Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND). The 48-minute video can be found here.

Since then, Blend Labs reported earnings on Nov. 11. The stock took a leg lower after earnings, and it's currently trading nearly 50% from its highs. In the previous video, I explained that the market may not understand how to value the company.

I'm an investor in Blend Labs, and I really wanted to understand some of the information reported. There were many tough questions that were not answered. I reached out to the investor relations team at Blend Labs, and they kindly arranged a meeting with Nima Ghamsari, Blend's co-Founder and CEO. In the video below, he answers tough questions regarding:

The recent earnings miss and explanations

How to value Blend stock

The overall housing market landscape as interest rates rise and how this will impact Blend

Blend Labs' future artificial intelligence (AI) plans

His take on digital assets and blockchain technology

How Blend Labs could potentially fit in as a metaverse play

The future of fintech

And more

Please watch the below video, and don't forget to subscribe so you don't miss the next exclusive video.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Nov. 23, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 24, 2021.

