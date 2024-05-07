Blend Labs (BLND) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Blend Labs (BLND) to post quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 46.7%. Revenues are expected to be $33.94 million, down 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Blend Labs metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Title' should come in at $11.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Blend Platform' should arrive at $22.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Blend Platform' reaching $16.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.10 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Blend Labs here>>>



Blend Labs shares have witnessed a change of -17.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BLND is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

