Blend Labs (BLND) Price Target Decreased by 10.93% to 3.82

The average one-year price target for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) has been revised to $3.82 / share. This is a decrease of 10.93% from the prior estimate of $4.29 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.00% from the latest reported closing price of $1.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blend Labs. This is an decrease of 125 owner(s) or 36.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLND is 0.26%, an increase of 23.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 168,222K shares. The put/call ratio of BLND is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C. holds 23,127K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cypress Point Investment Management holds 11,848K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company.

Haveli Investment Management holds 10,849K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company.

ShawSpring Partners holds 9,024K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,841K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Metavasi Capital holds 6,386K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,722K shares , representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLND by 6.72% over the last quarter.

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