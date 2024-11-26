Blencowe Resources Publishes Prospectus for New Share Issue

Blencowe Resources Plc (GB:BRES) has released an update.
Blencowe Resources Plc has published a prospectus for issuing 37,711,260 new shares, raising approximately £659,000 from its July and November subscriptions. The company plans to list these shares on the London Stock Exchange by December 2, 2024, as it moves forward with its Orom-Cross graphite project in Uganda. This initiative is part of Blencowe’s strategy to advance its promising graphite venture towards production, leveraging low operating costs and strategic partnerships.
