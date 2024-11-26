Blencowe Resources Publishes Prospectus for New Share Issue

Blencowe Resources Plc (GB:BRES) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Blencowe Resources Plc has published a prospectus for issuing 37,711,260 new shares, raising approximately £659,000 from its July and November subscriptions. The company plans to list these shares on the London Stock Exchange by December 2, 2024, as it moves forward with its Orom-Cross graphite project in Uganda. This initiative is part of Blencowe’s strategy to advance its promising graphite venture towards production, leveraging low operating costs and strategic partnerships.

For further insights into GB:BRES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.