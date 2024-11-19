Blencowe Resources Advances Major Graphite Project

Blencowe Resources Plc (GB:BRES) has released an update.

Blencowe Resources Plc is advancing its Orom-Cross Graphite Project in Uganda, which boasts one of the world’s largest graphite deposits. The company recently raised £1.6 million to complete a Definitive Feasibility Study, with management investing significantly. The project’s strategic partnerships and innovative downstream processing plans aim to capitalize on the growing graphite demand driven by renewable energy storage needs.

