Bleichroeder Now Owns 19.74% of Intevac (IVAC)

Fintel reports that Bleichroeder has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.02MM shares of Intevac, Inc. (IVAC). This represents 19.74% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 4.95MM shares and 20.75% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.11% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intevac is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 46.11% from its latest reported closing price of $7.33.

The projected annual revenue for Intevac is $41MM, an increase of 13.95%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intevac. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVAC is 0.31%, an increase of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 23,043K shares. The put/call ratio of IVAC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 2,503K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVAC by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 2,156K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NESGX - Needham Small Cap Growth Fund Retail Class holds 1,709K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 1,084K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 52.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVAC by 107.54% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 948K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares, representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVAC by 15.70% over the last quarter.

Intevac Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. In its Thin-film Equipment business, it is a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Its production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets it serves currently. In its Photonics business, it is a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. It is the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

