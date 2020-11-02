Bleach maker Clorox raises 2021 forecasts as pandemic cleaning booms

Adds details on results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Clorox Co CLX.N raised its full-year sales and profit forecast on Monday, as the bleach maker benefits from a sustained boom in demand for its disinfectants and other cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said net sales jumped 27% to $1.92 billion in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.76 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings rose to $415 million, or $3.22 per share, from $203 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

Clorox said it expects its full-year sales to rise in the range of 5% to 9%, compared with a prior forecast of a flat to low single-digit growth, and earnings per share to rise 5% to 8%, up from an previous estimate of a mid-single-digit rise or fall.

