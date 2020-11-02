US Markets
CLX

Bleach maker Clorox raises 2021 forecasts as pandemic cleaning booms

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Clorox Co raised its full-year sales and profit forecast on Monday, as the bleach maker benefits from a sustained boom in demand for its disinfectants and other cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds details on results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Clorox Co CLX.N raised its full-year sales and profit forecast on Monday, as the bleach maker benefits from a sustained boom in demand for its disinfectants and other cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said net sales jumped 27% to $1.92 billion in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.76 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings rose to $415 million, or $3.22 per share, from $203 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

Clorox said it expects its full-year sales to rise in the range of 5% to 9%, compared with a prior forecast of a flat to low single-digit growth, and earnings per share to rise 5% to 8%, up from an previous estimate of a mid-single-digit rise or fall.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular