Bleach boom lifts Clorox outlook after best sales growth in a decade

By Uday Sampath Kumar and Martinne Geller

May 1 (Reuters) - Clorox Co CLX.N posted its biggest rise in quarterly sales in a decade and raised its annual forecast on Friday as it reaped the benefits of soaring demand for bleach and other disinfectants during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares up.

Demand for cleaners and other hygiene products has skyrocketed as consumers try everything possible to avoid catching the virus, which has now infected more than 3.2 million people globally, according to a Reuters tally.

Clorox has been running its factories around the clock to keep up with demand, managing to increase production of its germicidal bleach to six times historical averages.

Quarterly sales in its cleaning division, which makes up nearly 38% of total sales and includes its namesake bleach products as well as Formula 409 and Pine-Sol, surged 32%.

Its shares, already up more than 21 percent this year, rose 5.9% on Friday to $197.27.

"The company's cleaning portfolio likely a long-term beneficiary from consumers' increasing emphasis on health and well-being," said Jefferies analysts, noting that Clorox's valuation, at 28 times earnings, was the highest among its direct peers and likely full.

Clorox, whose other units make Glad trash bags, Burt's Bees skincare products and Kingsford charcoal, said it is well positioned for the future, given its range of staple goods and the importance of disinfectants.

"We're optimistic about our ability to continue to perform well even in what's expected to be a challenging economic environment," Chief Executive Benno Dorer said.

Clorox's net sales rose 15% to $1.78 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, the biggest increase in quarterly sales since June 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

Quarterly net earnings jumped to $241 million, or $1.89 per share, from $187 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.67 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reckitt Benckiser RB.L, which owns rival cleaning brand Lysol, on Thursday reported record sales growth, also on the back of strong demand for disinfectants.

Clorox and Reckitt last week urged people not to inject or ingest their disinfectants, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try using them in COVID-19 patients.

Clorox forecast full-year sales to rise between 4% and 6%, compared with a prior forecast of a low single-digit decrease to a 1% increase.

It also raised its full-year earnings-per-share outlook to a range of $6.70 to $6.90, from its prior range $6.10 to $6.25 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, William Maclean and Nick Zieminski)

