BLDR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $159.04, changing hands as low as $158.26 per share. Builders FirstSource Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLDR's low point in its 52 week range is $105.235 per share, with $214.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.58. The BLDR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.