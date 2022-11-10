BLDR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.77, changing hands as high as $66.09 per share. Builders FirstSource Inc. shares are currently trading up about 15.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BLDR's low point in its 52 week range is $48.91 per share, with $86.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.82.
