BLDE

$BLDE stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 12, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker

$BLDE stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,119,903 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BLDE:

$BLDE Insider Trading Activity

$BLDE insiders have traded $BLDE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT S WIESENTHAL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,100,000 shares for an estimated $6,762,000
  • WILLIAM A. HEYBURN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 167,670 shares for an estimated $841,665.
  • MELISSA M. TOMKIEL (President and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 178,484 shares for an estimated $765,857.
  • JOHN BORTHWICK sold 78,291 shares for an estimated $313,250
  • AMIR COHEN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,150 shares for an estimated $45,225.
  • REGINALD LOVE sold 5,091 shares for an estimated $20,619

$BLDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $BLDE stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLDE

