$BLDE stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLDE stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,119,903 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BLDE:
$BLDE Insider Trading Activity
$BLDE insiders have traded $BLDE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT S WIESENTHAL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,100,000 shares for an estimated $6,762,000
- WILLIAM A. HEYBURN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 167,670 shares for an estimated $841,665.
- MELISSA M. TOMKIEL (President and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 178,484 shares for an estimated $765,857.
- JOHN BORTHWICK sold 78,291 shares for an estimated $313,250
- AMIR COHEN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,150 shares for an estimated $45,225.
- REGINALD LOVE sold 5,091 shares for an estimated $20,619
$BLDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $BLDE stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 772,910 shares (+451.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,284,867
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 600,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,550,000
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 535,954 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,277,804
- EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,125,000
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 360,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,531,275
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 356,596 shares (+372.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,515,533
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 342,250 shares (+46.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,454,562
