$BLDE stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLDE stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,960,819 of trading volume.

$BLDE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BLDE:

$BLDE insiders have traded $BLDE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S WIESENTHAL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,100,000 shares for an estimated $6,762,000

WILLIAM A. HEYBURN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 167,670 shares for an estimated $841,665 .

. MELISSA M. TOMKIEL (President and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 178,484 shares for an estimated $765,857 .

. JOHN BORTHWICK sold 78,291 shares for an estimated $313,250

AMIR COHEN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,150 shares for an estimated $45,225 .

. REGINALD LOVE sold 5,091 shares for an estimated $20,619

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BLDE stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $BLDE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.