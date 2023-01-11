BLD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TopBuild Corp (Symbol: BLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $175.69, changing hands as high as $178.26 per share. TopBuild Corp shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLD's low point in its 52 week range is $140.66 per share, with $251.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $177.17.

