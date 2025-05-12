$BLCO stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BLCO stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,282,305 of trading volume.

$BLCO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BLCO:

$BLCO insiders have traded $BLCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ESCHENBACH ANDREW C. VON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $19,924

$BLCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BLCO stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/12/2024

$BLCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLCO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BLCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 12/02/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.