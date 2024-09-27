BLBD vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Automotive - Domestic sector might want to consider either Blue Bird (BLBD) or Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Blue Bird has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Tesla has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BLBD likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than TSLA has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

BLBD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.11, while TSLA has a forward P/E of 111.92. We also note that BLBD has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 5.32.

Another notable valuation metric for BLBD is its P/B ratio of 12.01. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSLA has a P/B of 12.09.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BLBD's Value grade of B and TSLA's Value grade of F.

BLBD is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that BLBD is likely the superior value option right now.

