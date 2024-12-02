Blaze Minerals Suspends Trading Ahead of Capital Raising

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.
Blaze Minerals Limited has initiated a trading halt on its securities pending a forthcoming announcement regarding capital raising. This move, effective immediately, is aimed at keeping the market informed and will last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 5, 2024. Investors and market participants are keenly observing as Blaze prepares to unveil its strategy for capital expansion.
