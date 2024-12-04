Blaze Minerals Secures $1.25M to Boost Exploration

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Blaze Minerals Limited has successfully secured $1.25 million from investors through a share placement, with plans to advance its critical metals project in Uganda. The placement, priced at $0.004 per share, includes options for shareholders and aims to bolster exploration activities at the company’s newly acquired Ugandan projects and the Kirkalocka Project in Australia. The strategic move reflects Blaze’s commitment to tapping into high-value mineral deposits.

