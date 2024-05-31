News & Insights

Blaze Minerals Director's Holdings Update

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

In a recent update from Blaze Minerals Limited, director Mathew Donald Walker’s indirect interest in the company has seen a change due to the expiry of 6,500,000 listed options, with no new securities acquired or disposed of. The remaining holdings consist of 34,000,000 ordinary shares and 15,000,000 unlisted options, which are exercisable at $0.03 until December 31, 2025. There were no changes in the director’s interests in contracts, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period requiring written clearance.

