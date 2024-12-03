News & Insights

Blaze Minerals Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

December 03, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Blaze Minerals Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholding of director Mathew Donald Walker, who has acquired 100 million fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition was part of a transaction involving Gecko Minerals Limited, marking a strategic expansion of Walker’s indirect interest in Blaze Minerals. Investors may find this move indicative of potential growth and increased confidence in the company’s future prospects.

