Blaze Minerals Begins Gold Exploration Drill

May 28, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Blaze Minerals Limited has launched an extensive 292-hole auger drilling program at the Kirkalocka Project, focusing on the gold-rich Wydgee Greenstone belt. This initiative follows up on promising gold anomalies discovered in 2019, aiming to refine drill targets within their tenements. Results from the accelerated one-week program are anticipated in the near future.

