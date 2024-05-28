Blaze Minerals Begins Gold Exploration Drill

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Blaze Minerals Limited has launched an extensive 292-hole auger drilling program at the Kirkalocka Project, focusing on the gold-rich Wydgee Greenstone belt. This initiative follows up on promising gold anomalies discovered in 2019, aiming to refine drill targets within their tenements. Results from the accelerated one-week program are anticipated in the near future.

For further insights into AU:BLZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.