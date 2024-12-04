Blaze Minerals Begins Drilling at Uganda’s Mityana Project

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Blaze Minerals Limited has commenced drilling at the Mityana Critical Metals Project in Uganda, after securing a 60% stake in Gecko Minerals Uganda. The project, covering 240 square kilometers, aims to explore critical metals such as beryllium, rubidium, lithium, tin, and tantalite. This drilling campaign, which is set to complete by Christmas, marks a significant step in evaluating the untapped potential of this largely unexplored area.

