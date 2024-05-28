News & Insights

Stocks

Blaze Minerals Announces Exclusive Options Offer

May 28, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Blaze Minerals Limited is set to raise $125,000 through a Priority Options Offer, issuing 250 million new options at $0.0005 each, expiring in December 2027, exclusively to its Australian and New Zealand BLZOB option holders. The offer is contingent on shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting. Existing BLZOB options will lapse if not exercised by the 31 May 2024 deadline, and this announcement comes after trading of these options on the ASX ended on 27 May 2024.

For further insights into AU:BLZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.