Blaze Minerals Announces Exclusive Options Offer

Blaze Minerals Limited is set to raise $125,000 through a Priority Options Offer, issuing 250 million new options at $0.0005 each, expiring in December 2027, exclusively to its Australian and New Zealand BLZOB option holders. The offer is contingent on shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting. Existing BLZOB options will lapse if not exercised by the 31 May 2024 deadline, and this announcement comes after trading of these options on the ASX ended on 27 May 2024.

