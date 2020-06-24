Blaze causes major damage to Unicharm factory in India

By Sumit Khanna

AHMEDABAD, India, June 24 (Reuters) - A fire at an Indian factory owned by a subsidiary of Japan's Unicharm Corporation 8113.T caused huge damage on Wednesday, officials said.

Rajesh Bhatt, a senior official at Ahmedabad's municipal fire service, told Reuters that about 125 staff and 31 vehicles were fighting the blaze at the plant in Sanand, near Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat.

"The fire is under control but firefighting is still going on. It will take at least another 7 to 8 hours to completely put out the fire," Bhatt said, adding that there was extensive damage to machinery, material, and buildings at the site.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, he added.

Unicharm India makes children’s diapers and sanitary napkins at the plant. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

