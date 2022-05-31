US Markets

Blaze at Peru's Las Bambas copper mine as tension rises

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

A fire broke out on Tuesday in Peru's massive Las Bambas copper mine, a source told Reuters, amid clashes between police and an indigenous community that has occupied space there for more than a month.

LIMA, May 31 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Tuesday in Peru's massive Las Bambas copper mine, a source told Reuters, amid clashes between police and an indigenous community that has occupied space there for more than a month.

MMG Ltd's 1208.HK mine, which accounts for about 2% of global supply, had to suspend operations last month after two neighboring communities settled in it, pressing accusations of unfulfilled commitments.

Alexander Anglas, a lawyer for Huancuire, the community that stayed on after the other was removed, said it had not caused the fire but remained inside company property.

In a statement, Las Bambas said Huancuire members had "caused damages to goods and other infrastructure" after its personnel, escorted by police, sought to enter the settlement area.

Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, has suspended civil liberties in the protest area and sent in dozens of police officers.

Peruvian authorities, including President Pedro Castillo have repeatedly failed to broker a deal to allow resumption of copper production.

A source close to the company said the fire had broken out in a mining camp near Las Bambas's planned Chalcobamba pit, scheduled to be built later this year.

Huancuire opposes the construction, planned on land that formerly belonged to the community but which has since been sold to Las Bambas.

The source sought anonymity as he was not allowed to speak to media.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular