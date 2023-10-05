Blau Farmaceutica (BLAU3) Price Target Decreased by 6.17% to 27.16

The average one-year price target for Blau Farmaceutica (BLAU3) has been revised to 27.16 / share. This is an decrease of 6.17% from the prior estimate of 28.94 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.69% from the latest reported closing price of 15.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blau Farmaceutica. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLAU3 is 0.13%, a decrease of 17.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 3,956K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 1,510K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 610K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 608K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 354K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLAU3 by 9.56% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 259K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 21.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLAU3 by 13.04% over the last quarter.

