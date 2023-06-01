Blau Farmaceutica (BLAU3) Price Target Decreased by 12.11% to 31.94

The average one-year price target for Blau Farmaceutica (BLAU3) has been revised to 31.94 / share. This is an decrease of 12.11% from the prior estimate of 36.34 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.33% from the latest reported closing price of 20.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blau Farmaceutica. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLAU3 is 0.21%, a decrease of 14.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 3,977K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 1,510K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 610K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 608K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 330K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLAU3 by 21.31% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 306K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLAU3 by 0.72% over the last quarter.

