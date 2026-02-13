The Blastoff-Ready Biotech Stock You'll Kick Yourself for Not Buying in 2026

Key Points

Buying biotech stocks is a great way to add growth to your portfolio.

This particular player won approval for its first product a couple of years ago, proving the strength of its game-changing technology.

When you're looking to add growth to your portfolio, you may immediately think of technology stocks -- and this is a great idea. But technology stocks aren't the only players that may supercharge your portfolio. Another place to seek out potentially explosive stocks is in the biotech space.

These innovators are working on the game-changing medicines of tomorrow -- but not all of these companies are early stage. In many cases, they've already commercialized one or more of their treatments, so you may gain access to a revenue stream and more growth down the road.

With this in mind, let's check out a blastoff-ready biotech stock you'll kick yourself for not buying in 2026.

A gene editing winner

This potential biotech winner is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), a leader in gene editing. Gene editing involves "fixing" certain genes in order to treat certain diseases. This company uses a CRISPR-based technique, which involves cutting DNA at a particular location and harnessing the power of a natural repair process.

CRISPR Therapeutics has proven this technique works. The company scored the first-ever regulatory approval for a CRISPR-based product a couple of years ago when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the nod to Casgevy. This a treatment for blood disorders sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. What's particularly exciting about CRISPR-based treatments is that, since they transform genes responsible for disease, they act as a functional cure.

A gene editing treatment isn't as fast to roll out as a pill since it involves several lengthy steps, and that's why these treatments take time to generate revenue. But they could be worth the wait. In a recent update, CRISPR Therapeutics said that the Casgevy launch is gaining momentum and the product has "multi-billion-dollar potential." Though CRISPR Therapeutics shares profit with partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals, this still could represent amazing growth for the biotech company.

A year of catalysts

Meanwhile, 2026 might be a year of catalysts for CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The company expects to release clinical trial updates from cardiovascular candidate CTX310 and thromboembolic candidate CTX611 in the second half of the year, as well as updates from a candidate in autoimmune diseases and immuno-oncology. The biotech also expects to launch clinical trials for candidates in refractory hypertension in the first half of the year and lung and liver disease alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency in the middle of the year.

These and other potential updates and milestones could offer the stock a lift in the near term. But, even better, this full pipeline and the successes of Casgevy so far set CRISPR Therapeutics up for a win in the long term. So you may kick yourself if you don't get in on this blastoff-ready biotech in 2026.

Adria Cimino has positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.