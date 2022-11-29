Blast targeting police patrol injures over 20 in Pakistan - official

November 29, 2022 — 11:56 pm EST

Written by Gul Yousafzai for Reuters ->

QUETTA, Pakistan, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A bomb blast targeted at a police patrol wounded more than 20 people in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, a police official said.

"A bomb blast targeted a police patrol that wounded 21 people, including 15 police officials," police official Abdul Haq told Reuters. Police was on duty to guard a police vaccination team, he said.

