Blast Resources Expands with Athabasca Uranium Claims

Blast Resources Inc. (TSE:BLST) has released an update.

Blast Resources Inc. has secured an option agreement to acquire full interest in three promising uranium exploration sites in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, an area known for high-grade uranium discoveries. The deal involves cash payments, common share issuances to the optionors, and a commitment to a $100,000 work program, along with the optionors retaining a net smelter return royalty. This move expands Blast’s portfolio, which also includes a cobalt exploration project in Utah.

