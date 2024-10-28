News & Insights

Blast Resources Closes First Tranche of Debenture Offering

October 28, 2024

Blast Resources Inc. (TSE:BLST) has released an update.

Blast Resources Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its convertible debenture private placement, raising $100,000, with plans to close a second tranche by mid-November. The funds will support working capital and corporate activities, enhancing the company’s exploration project in Saskatchewan. Investors have the opportunity to convert these debentures into shares if certain financing conditions are met.

