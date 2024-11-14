Blast Resources Closes Final Convertible Debenture Round

Blast Resources Inc. (TSE:BLST) has released an update.

Blast Resources Inc. has successfully closed the second and final tranche of its convertible debenture private placement, raising a total of $150,000. The proceeds will be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes as the company continues its mineral exploration projects in Saskatchewan.

