News & Insights

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed

December 26, 2023 — 09:25 am EST

Written by Tanvi Mehta, Kanjyik Ghosh, Krishn Kaushik for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing, adds details

NEW DELHI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, government authorities said.

"We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters.

Israel's foreign ministry said all staff were unharmed following the blast and Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to investigate the cause of the explosion.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta, Kanjyik Ghosh and Krishn Kaushik; Editing by David Goodman, William Maclean)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.