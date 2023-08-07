News & Insights

Blast injures four near grain silos at Turkish port -TRT

August 07, 2023 — 08:44 am EDT

ANKARA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least four people were injured on Monday when an explosion rocked grain silos near the port of Derince in western Turkey, state broadcaster TRT and other media reported.

It was unclear why an explosion occurred around 2:40 p.m. (1140 GMT) near Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silos, and police were investigating, TRT said.

"We heard an explosion noise and we saw the explosion hit TMO's silos. Four injured people were sent to hospital," Derince Mayor Zeki Akgun was quoted as saying in the report.

