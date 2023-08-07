News & Insights

Commodities

Blast injures 10 near grain silos at Turkish port

August 07, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

Recasts with governor saying 10 were injured, giving initial explanation; adds ministry comment on ships

ANKARA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least 10 people were injured on Monday when an explosion rocked grain silos near the port of Derince in western Turkey, prompting an investigation into its cause, Kocaeli Governor Seddar Yavuz said.

An explosion occurred around 2:40 p.m. (1140 GMT) near Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silos, Yavuz said.

"Initial evaluations show that an explosion occurred due to wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo," Yavuz said.

"We were told that it is technically possible that a blast could occur due to compression of wheat dust, but we are investigating every possible reason".

Two of the injured are in serious condition in hospital, and everyone has been accounted for, he added.

The Ministry of Transportation said no ships were damaged due to the explosion.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Louise Heavens)

((Huseyin.Hayatsever@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.