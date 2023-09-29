News & Insights

Blast in southwest Pakistan kills 13, more than 50 injured - police

September 29, 2023 — 03:40 am EDT

By Saleem Ahmed

QUETTA, Pakistan, Sept 29 (Reuters) - At least 13 people were killed and more than 50 injured after a blast at a religious gathering in Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan, police told Reuters.

The southwestern province of Balochistan has in the past been the site of attacks by Islamist and separatist militants.

"It seems a suicide attack" senior local police officer Javed Lehri said, adding that the bomber blew himself up near the vehicle of Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Gishkori.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, while the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan denied it was involved.

