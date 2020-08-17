Blast hits Turkish-Russian joint patrol in Syria's Idlib - RIA

Adds Turkish security officials, details

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A Turkish military vehicle was hit by a blast on Monday during a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in northwest Syria's Idlib region, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.

No Russian soldiers were hurt in the incident, it said.

Turkish security officials later said there had been an attack that caused material damage but no deaths. No further information was immediately available.

Last week, Russia said the joint military patrols in Idlib, carried out along the M4 highway linking Syria's east and west, had been suspended over increasing militant attacks in the area.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov in Moscow and Orhan Coskun in Ankara; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Dominic Evans)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.