Blast at S.Korea's S-Oil refinery kills one worker, injures 9

May 19 (Reuters) - One person died in a blast at South Korea's S-Oil Corp's 010950.KS Onsan refinery in Ulsan, and nine others were injured late Thursday night, an Ulsan Fire Department official said on Friday.

S-Oil is the country's third-largest refiner and its main shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE. The 669,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery is located about 380 km (240 miles) southeast of Seoul.

S-Oil said in a regulatory filing that it has halted production at its No. 2 alkylation unit and related processes at its Onsan refinery due to a fire.

Fire broke out while workers were testing the facility's alkylation processing unit following a regular maintenance procedure, Yonhap news agency reported, citing authorities at the fire department.

