Blast at Russian oil facility kills two, injures one - reports

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A blast at an oil facility in Russia's Tatarstan region killed two people and injured one person on Friday, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying.

Tatneft TATN.MM, the largest oil producer in the region, said the incident was not related to any of its facilities.

TASS news agency, citing a source at emergency services, said a reservoir has been damaged during testing works at a firm called "Small Oil Companies of Tatarstan". It said two people had died and one was injured.

The local emergency ministry declined to comment.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans)

