Blast at India's Tata Steel coke plant injures three contract workers

Contributors
Neha Arora Reuters
Abhirup Roy Reuters
India's Tata Steel said three contract workers had been injured in a blast at one of its coke plant units in the eastern state of Jharkhand on Saturday.

The unit was not operational and was undergoing a dismantling process, Tata, India's largest steelmaker by revenue, said in a statement, adding that production has not been impacted.

Tata did not say what had caused the blast but some local media reported that it happened in a gas pipeline at a battery site and led to a massive fire.

"An investigation to assess the cause is underway," Tata said.

Two of the workers were discharged after receiving first aid and one has been kept under medical observation.

