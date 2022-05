Blast at India's Tata Steel coke plant injures three contract workers

MUMBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - India's Tata Steel TISC.NS said three contract workers had been injured in a blast at one of its coke plant units in the eastern state of Jharkhand on Saturday.

The unit was not operational and was undergoing a dismantling process, Tata, India's largest steelmaker by revenue, said in a statement, adding that production has not been impacted.

Tata did not say what had caused the blast but some local media reported that it happened in a gas pipeline at a battery site and led to a massive fire.

"An investigation to assess the cause is underway," Tata said.

Two of the workers were discharged after receiving first aid and one has been kept under medical observation.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

