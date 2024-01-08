News & Insights

US Markets

Blank-cheque firm ACG signs non-binding term sheet for copper mine

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 08, 2024 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Blank-cheque firm ACG Acquisition ACGa.L said on Monday it had signed a non-binding term sheet for a controlling stake in a copper mine in the EMEA region.

The mine is estimated to produce 20-25 kilo-tonnes of copper per annum, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) said, adding that the acquisition would require a funding of $200 million.

"There can be no certainty that a binding agreement in respect of this opportunity will be reached nor as to the terms of any potential financing," ACG said.

In September, a $1 billion metals deal by the company was terminated following delays when the different sides, which included a leading global miner and top automakers as anchor investors, tried to revise it.

ACG had planned to buy a nickel mine and a copper mine from Appian Capital, betting on rising demand for metals needed for the global green energy transition.

SPACs are shell companies that raise money via an initial public offering and later merge with a private company, taking it public.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.