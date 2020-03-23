The market's broad sell-off has even roiled blank check IPOs, whose only asset is the cash initial investors put in.



Blank check companies give investors the right to redeem their shares for $10 plus interest, either:



prior to the acquisition, or if a SPAC fails to complete an acquisition, typically within two years.



That structure makes it unusual for SPACs to trade more than a few percentage points above or below their $10 offer price. However, all 13 of the year's SPACs are in the red, ranging from $9.25 (-7.5%) to $9.85 (-1.5%), including warrants...



The article Blank check IPOs bounce: All 13 of the year's SPACs trade below $10 redemption value originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



