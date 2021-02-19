US Markets
GS

Blank-check firm led by ex-Goldman banker aims for $500 mln IPO

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

A blank-check company backed by Michael Dell's family office and Gregg Lemkau, the former co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, on Friday filed paperwork to raise up to $500 million in its initial public offering.

Feb 19 (Reuters) - A blank-check company backed by Michael Dell's family office and Gregg Lemkau, the former co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, on Friday filed paperwork to raise up to $500 million in its initial public offering.

MSD Acquisition Corp said it is aiming to sell 50 million units at $10 each. (https://bit.ly/3dv8JHO)

Lemkau, one of the most high-profile dealmakers on Wall Street, will lead the blank-check vehicle and John Phelan, co-founder of MSD Partners, will serve as the chairman.

Lemkau, who was widely seen as a potential candidate for the role of Goldman Sachs' chief executive officer, retired from the bank last year to join MSD Partners, which is the family investment office of Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N founder Michael Dell.

Before being tasked to serve as co-head of investment banking in 2017, Lemkau had jointly led Goldman's mergers and acquisition department for a number of years.

Goldman and Morgan Stanley are the underwriters for MSD Acquisition's IPO.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS DELL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters